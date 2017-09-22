JACHDEO LAL B.K.A Boodlal of 18 Chrysolite CrescentUnion Hall, San Fernandodied on Wednesday 20thSeptember, 2017. He was theson of the Late Popo andRamdularie Jachdeo. He willbe remembered by: His Lov-ing Wife: Samdai RamnarineJachdeo.His Children: Susan and Kr-ishna. Daughter-In-Law:Allyson. Son-In-Law: Vish-wanath. Grandchildren:Amelia, Brandon, Naya, Vinaiand Fedeal. Brother of Dood-wah Ramdhan. Brother-In-Law of 6. God-Brother of Un-cle Jerry. God-Father ofGopee, Brian, Bobby and Alli-son. Uncle of Anand Ramper-sadsingh, Davenera andmany others. Family to theRamadhin's, Jachdeo's, Ram-logan's, Ramlochan's, Balka-ran's, Tulsie's, Ramnarine's,Gibion's and RajendranathMaraj. Cousin and Friend toAll.

The funeral service takesplace on Sunday 24thSeptember, 2017 at the H.O.Mat 9:00 am and then to theWaterloo Cremation Site forcremation according to Hindurites. For any inquires pleasecontact Dass Funeral Home at652-DASS (3277).