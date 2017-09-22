You are here

JACHDEO LAL B.K.A Boodlal

Published: 
Friday, September 22, 2017

JACHDEO LAL B.K.A Boodlal of 18 Chrysolite CrescentUnion Hall, San Fernandodied on Wednesday 20thSeptember, 2017. He was theson of the Late Popo andRamdularie Jachdeo. He willbe remembered by: His Lov-ing Wife: Samdai RamnarineJachdeo.His Children: Susan and Kr-ishna. Daughter-In-Law:Allyson. Son-In-Law: Vish-wanath. Grandchildren:Amelia, Brandon, Naya, Vinaiand Fedeal. Brother of Dood-wah Ramdhan. Brother-In-Law of 6. God-Brother of Un-cle Jerry. God-Father ofGopee, Brian, Bobby and Alli-son. Uncle of Anand Ramper-sadsingh, Davenera andmany others. Family to theRamadhin's, Jachdeo's, Ram-logan's, Ramlochan's, Balka-ran's, Tulsie's, Ramnarine's,Gibion's and RajendranathMaraj. Cousin and Friend toAll.

The funeral service takesplace on Sunday 24thSeptember, 2017 at the H.O.Mat 9:00 am and then to theWaterloo Cremation Site forcremation according to Hindurites. For any inquires pleasecontact Dass Funeral Home at652-DASS (3277).

