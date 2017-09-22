The 32-year-old Santa Cruz man who threatened to kill a 17-year-old MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) trainee during a stand off with police on Monday, is now facing some 10 charges arising out...
JACHDEO LAL B.K.A Boodlal
JACHDEO LAL B.K.A Boodlal of 18 Chrysolite CrescentUnion Hall, San Fernandodied on Wednesday 20thSeptember, 2017. He was theson of the Late Popo andRamdularie Jachdeo. He willbe remembered by: His Lov-ing Wife: Samdai RamnarineJachdeo.His Children: Susan and Kr-ishna. Daughter-In-Law:Allyson. Son-In-Law: Vish-wanath. Grandchildren:Amelia, Brandon, Naya, Vinaiand Fedeal. Brother of Dood-wah Ramdhan. Brother-In-Law of 6. God-Brother of Un-cle Jerry. God-Father ofGopee, Brian, Bobby and Alli-son. Uncle of Anand Ramper-sadsingh, Davenera andmany others. Family to theRamadhin's, Jachdeo's, Ram-logan's, Ramlochan's, Balka-ran's, Tulsie's, Ramnarine's,Gibion's and RajendranathMaraj. Cousin and Friend toAll.
The funeral service takesplace on Sunday 24thSeptember, 2017 at the H.O.Mat 9:00 am and then to theWaterloo Cremation Site forcremation according to Hindurites. For any inquires pleasecontact Dass Funeral Home at652-DASS (3277).
