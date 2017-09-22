At one point, Norman Christie, bpTT’s Regional President, couldn’t get more than a sentence out about “our band” before the audience exploded into lusty applause and catcalls of appreciation.
RAMNATHSINGH, INDRA
RAMNATHSINGH, INDRA,former principal of MucurapoJunior Seconday School,passed away on Friday 15thSeptember, 2017 at her resi-dence at #65 First Street, FiveRivers, Arouca. Indra will for-ever and always be lovinglyremembered as the: Daughterof: The late Mr. and Mrs.Ramnathsingh of Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin Sister of:Sarojini, the late Ramesh, Pre-manand and SeromanieNiece of: Savitri Seemungaland Ramdath RamkissoonSister in Law of: Josephineand Cecelia Aunt in Law of:Sasha Great Aunt of: Anjuliand Daniel Aunt of : Lisa andLester Cousin of: Many Friendand Mentor to: Margaret,Tiny, Genevieve and manyothers
The Funeral Service forthe late Indra Ramnathsinghtakes place on Friday 22ndSeptember, 2017 from 3:30P.M. at Belgroves MemorialCentre and Crematorium at#10 Orange Grove Road,Trincity followed by a 5:00pmCremation. For further infor-mation please contact Bel-groves Funeral Home at 223-2178 Ext 556. To offer condo-lences to the family please goto www.belgroves.com
