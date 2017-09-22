SEECHARAN GLORIA Monica (nee Gobin) better known as Moonie of 100 Cacandee Road Felicity died on Wednesday20th September 2017 atage 69.Daughter ofRobert and Sarbatti (dec).Mother of Lisa (Pastor),Peter (Gia) and Anthony(Maria). Loving Grandmother of Eloy, Yasmiraand Hannah. Sister toKenneth, Barsalal (Bojo),Moonan, Lily, Doris (Doy)and Shirley. Aunt toGillian, Lia, Debbie, Daryl,Sarah,Christopher Adesh,Vashti, Hema and Rishi

Funeral takes place on Sunday 24th September2017 at 11.30 am from theHouse of Mourning 100Cacandee Road Felicitythence to the BelgrovesCrematorium (Trincity)for cremation at 2.00 pmPlease publish on Friday22nd, Sat 23rd and Sun24th