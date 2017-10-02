The 2017 edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k took place yesterday at locations in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.
Monday, October 2, 2017
BYRBE: SR Columba Holy FaithSister, died on Sept, 27, 2017 inIreland. Sadly missed by her sisterMary and brother Padric, nieces,nephews, grandnieces, grand-nephews, Holy Faith Sisters, HolyFaith Associates; Prayer Networkand friends. Memorial Mass willtake place on Thursday 5th Octo-ber, 2017 at La Divina Pastora R.C.Church,Siparia at 6:00pm
