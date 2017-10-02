Race for a cause The 2017 edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k took place yesterday at locations in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.

Britto scores after medical scare T&T’s forward Jerrel Britto suffered a medical scare last week while in training with his Honduran club Honduras Progreso after experiencing chest pains and dizzy spells.

Duke elected to lead Natuc Public Services Association President Watson Duke has been elected as the president of National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) for a four year term.

Bigman hears O’Brien’s Battlecry Champion trainer John O’Brien was the star of the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) Republic Day card.

Showing more love and the sin of Sodom Even as Chris Tambu Herbert implored us to “Remember your own thing comes first and charity begins at home” 30 years ago, his praise song to national pride opened by leaving room for loving other...

The real challenge for the Finance Minister The priority should not so much be to swear to protect T&T from having to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to supplement the stock of foreign reserves.

T&T on a rocky road In case anyone actually happened to miss the point in the last two Budgets of the Rowley administration, things are tough and they’re unlikely to be that much better in 2018.

Private sector blow Former chairman of TSTT, Emile Elias, told Prime Minister Rowley on September 19 of his reason for demitting office ahead of time. His actual words, at the start of his letter, were: