BYRBE: SR

Monday, October 2, 2017

BYRBE: SR Columba Holy FaithSister, died on Sept, 27, 2017 inIreland. Sadly missed by her sisterMary and brother Padric, nieces,nephews, grandnieces, grand-nephews, Holy Faith Sisters, HolyFaith Associates; Prayer Networkand friends. Memorial Mass willtake place on Thursday 5th Octo-ber, 2017 at La Divina Pastora R.C.Church,Siparia at 6:00pm

Deathnotices
