The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Port-of-Spain and the Catholic Education Board of Management hosted their fund-raiser, Priests Can Cook on September 29 at the St John’s Ambulance Hall, Woodbrook...
You are here
DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE
Published:
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE(nee Solis) went to Our Lord in An-tigua, Guatemala on Sunday Oc-tober 1, 2017. She is survived byRobert, her loving husband of 62years and their children, RobertJr., Josanne, Gabriela, and Luisand also by 13 grandchildren and9 great-grandchildren. She wasthe sister of Peter (deceased) andMariana (Charmaine) Miranda.She was greatly loved and will besorely missed.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online