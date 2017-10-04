You are here

Home

DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE

Published: 
Wednesday, October 4, 2017

DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE(nee Solis) went to Our Lord in An-tigua, Guatemala on Sunday Oc-tober 1, 2017. She is survived byRobert, her loving husband of 62years and their children, RobertJr., Josanne, Gabriela, and Luisand also by 13 grandchildren and9 great-grandchildren. She wasthe sister of Peter (deceased) andMariana (Charmaine) Miranda.She was greatly loved and will besorely missed.

Deathnotices
Previous Article
EDMOND HART
Next Article
LUCILLE BIRMINGHAM