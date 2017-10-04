EDMOND HART (3rd March1923- 29th September 2017),Legendary Mas' Man passedaway at the San FernandoGeneral Hospital at the age of94. Edmond Was the husbandof Ruby Gill (deceased), LilHart (deceased) and JudyThomas. Father of: Karen,Maritza, Thais, Aixa, Luis andGerald. Step-Father of:Della,Vanda and Lester.Grandfather of: Shawn,Rachael, Rebecca, Xiomara,Lee, Zane, Alexander andDaniel. Great Grandfather of:Shanika, Tishan, Shaheemand Jordan.

The funeral mass for the late Edmond Hart willtake place on Friday 6th Octo-ber, 2017 at 10.00an at St.Benedict's Roman CatholicChurch, #1 Alice Street, La Ro-maine followed by a 2:00 pmcremation at Belgroves Cre-matorium #107- 109 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando. In Lieuof flowers a donation will betaken up for St Benedicts RCas well as Living Water Com-munity (POS) Enquires can bemade at Belgroves FuneralHome & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolencesto the family of Edmond Hartplease logon to www.bel-groves.com