HAMEL-SMITH: FRANCES passed away peacefully onSaturday 30th September,2017. Daughter of the lateRaymond and Diana Joan.Mother of Jason, Danielle,Kristin and Shane. Grand-mother of Percival, Storm andHunter. Sister of Mariela(dec),Kathleen, Michael, Roger,Alan, Timothy and Alex.

Funeral mass for the lateFrances Hamel-Smith takesplace at 10:00am on Friday6th October, 2017 at TheChurch of the Assumption,Long Circular Road, followedby private cremation. Funeralentrusted to C&B. For en-quiries, please contact Chan-cellor Walks Funeral Services,287-0403/04.