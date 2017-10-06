Star athlete sprinter Richard Thompson will again feature at the Atlantic Development Track and Field Clinic but not alone as he will be accompanied by javelin specialist Keshorn Walcott, sharing...
ALLEN: EDWARD CHUNG
ALLEN: EDWARD CHUNG of Karamath Street, Tunapuna de-parted this life on Tuesday 3rd Oc-tober, 2017. Son of Leo and DaidyBelle Allen (deceased). Husbandof Marguerite Vera Allen. Fatherof Ricardo, Edward, Donny andShaneGrandfather of Edward, Kei-ward, Kim, Lee Kim, Hailey, Jonahand Isaiah. Brother of Richard,Aquan, Wyong and Eleanore (alldeceased), Leroy, Philliip, Kongyand Kathleen.
Funeral service forthe late Edward Chung Allen takesplace at 9:00 am on Monday 9thOctober, 2017 at the St. CharlesRC Church, Eastern Main Road,Tunapuna followed by cremationat 11:00 am at the Tacarigua Cre-matorium, Orange Grove Road,Tacarigua. No flowers by request.In lieu of flowers a donation willbe taken for AMICA House. No for-mal wear required. Enquiries,Lees Funeral Directors, 663-1010.
