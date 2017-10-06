ALLEN: EDWARD CHUNG of Karamath Street, Tunapuna de-parted this life on Tuesday 3rd Oc-tober, 2017. Son of Leo and DaidyBelle Allen (deceased). Husbandof Marguerite Vera Allen. Fatherof Ricardo, Edward, Donny andShaneGrandfather of Edward, Kei-ward, Kim, Lee Kim, Hailey, Jonahand Isaiah. Brother of Richard,Aquan, Wyong and Eleanore (alldeceased), Leroy, Philliip, Kongyand Kathleen.

Funeral service forthe late Edward Chung Allen takesplace at 9:00 am on Monday 9thOctober, 2017 at the St. CharlesRC Church, Eastern Main Road,Tunapuna followed by cremationat 11:00 am at the Tacarigua Cre-matorium, Orange Grove Road,Tacarigua. No flowers by request.In lieu of flowers a donation willbe taken for AMICA House. No for-mal wear required. Enquiries,Lees Funeral Directors, 663-1010.