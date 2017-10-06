Government is estimated to generate at least $60 million a year through the new environmental tax imposed on each imported tyre, as an average of 3 million tyres are imported into the country...
You are here
DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE
Published:
Friday, October 6, 2017
DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE(nee Solis) went to Our Lord in Antigua, Guatemala on Sunday Oc-tober 1, 2017. She is survived by Robert, her loving husband of 62years and their children, Robert r., Josanne, Gabriela, and Luis and also by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Peter (deceased) and Mariana (Charmaine) Miranda.She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online