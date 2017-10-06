DE LA BASTIDE, ROSE MARIE

Motorists face price hikes Government is estimated to generate at least $60 million a year through the new environmental tax imposed on each imported tyre, as an average of 3 million tyres are imported into the country...

Govt to get $.5m from new hospital fees Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says Government will collect half a million dollars from the increase in licence fees to private hospitals.

Pollard named to lead Bloem City Blazers BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa– West Indies Twenty20 star, Kieron Pollard, has been named to lead Bloem City Blazers in South Africa’s T20 Global League which bowls off next month.

Impact of US sanctions on Venezuela remains uncertain Royal Dutch Shell’s vice president and country chair Derek Hudson cannot say whether US sanctions against the regime of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro will lead to delays in this country...

Charles promises cultural treat with Folklore Etienne Charles revisits his groundbreaking album Folklore: A suite inspired by the mystical characters of Caribbean Folklore.

Reduced sports budget: A new commission within a year Over the past few days, a number of people keep asking for a comment on the budget, seeing that there was a reduction of 48 Million lower than the 2016-2017 figure.

Education and getting the basics righttion Education has to play a very important part in transforming our economy to where we want it to be.

Bourne: Hard work pays off T&T’s champion in the 62-kilogram weight division, Keron Bourne, declared that the result at the Sambo Presidents Cup Combat Sambo Grand Slam that took place on September 30 in London, England...

Gordon welcomes Jabloteh First Citizens test Defence Force coach Marvin Gordon says he welcomes the 2017 First Citizens Cup seeded draw unveiled during yesterday’s launch, which pits his defending champions and three-time winners against...