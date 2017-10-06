IGNATIUS LAWRENCE: departedthis life on Monday 2nd October,2017 at his residents, at the age of56. He was the Son of: PatrickLawrence and Ameena Lawrence.Brother of: Lynette Mottley,Thomas Lawrence, MaryLawrence- Meddow, JoannLawrence- Stoute. Uncle of:Synara, Sheldon, Stephon, Melis-sa, Mathew Makeba, Merinda,Bashari, Bassel, Idrissa, Tommy,Cameron, Ameena, Anthony andRochelle. Great uncle of: Five (5)Friend of: Many with a specialmention of Junior

The funeral service for the late Ignatius LarryLawrence takes place on Saturday7th October 2017 from 12:30 pmat Belgroves Memorial Chapel fol-lowed by a 2:00pm cremation atBelgroves Crematorium #10 Or-ange Grove Road, Trincity 223-2178 Ext. 556. To offer condo-lences to the family please go towww.belgroves.com