KELSICK: CECIL ARTHUR passed away peacefully onWednesday 27th September2017. Son of Oscar and DaisyKelsick (both deceased). Hus-band of Sonia Kelsick (de-ceased). Father of Maureen,Cavelle, Andrea, Valerie andRawle. Grandfather of Anna,David, Stacey Jnr, and Chris-tianne. Father-in-law ofMichael Power and StaceyHobson. Brother of Ian Kelsick(deceased), Doreen Pickering(deceased), Eric Kelsick (de-ceased), Patricia Henry, JeanKelsick (deceased), June Wall(deceased) and MargotGreen. Brother-in-Law ofArthur Pickering (deceased),Zena Kelsick, Courtenay (Sto)Henry (deceased), John Wall(deceased), Dr. William Greenand Shirley Kelsick. Uncle,Cousin, and Friend of many.

Funeral service for the lateCecil Arthur Kelsick takesplace at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday7th October 2017 at All SaintsAnglican Church, 13 Queen'sPark West, Port of Spain. Cre-mation at the St. James Cre-matorium, Long CircularRoad, St. James. No flowersby request. A collection willbe taken up for nominatedcharities. For enquiries call R.M. de Souza Memorial ChapelLimited 223-2007/ 637-2009