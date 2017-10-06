RAMKISSOON; DOLLY (nee Ar-joon) of 6 Petra Street, Wood-brook passed away on 3rd Octo-ber, 2017. Daughter of the lateRajbald and Bassie Arjoon. Wid-ow of John Ramkissoon. Lovingmother of 8 girls; Radhay (de-ceased), Chandra (deceased), Leila(Edward), Indra (Soudhase), Gita,Sita, Marla and Elizabeth. Grand-mother of Candi, Darond, Chris-tian, Vaughn (deceased), Nadia,Jeremy, Marlon, Stacy, Joshua,Josimar, Daynish and Giovanni.Great Grandmother of 6. GreatGreat Grandmother of 3. Sister ofthe late Sookhan Arjoon. Relativeof the Arjoon, Paryag, Chuckareeand Gopaul families.

Funeral at10.30 a.m. on Friday 6th October,2017 at St. Theresas R.C. Church,De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook.Interment follows at WoodbrookCemetery, Mucurapo Road. A col-lection will be taken up for theDominica Hurricane Relief Fund.For enquiries call C&B 625-1170.