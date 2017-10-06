RODNEY: Mc DONALD aka'Mackie' retired bank manag-er, First Citizen Bank of #170Monica Drive Palmiste passedaway peacefully on the Octo-ber 3rd, 2017 at the age of 70.He was the Husband of MurielRodney. Father of Kkern andIfe Rodney. Brother of MyrtleBlackman, Patricia Annor, thelate Clifford, Raymond andGloria. Father in Law of Jere-my Biddle. Son in Law of thelate George and Edith JamesBrother in Law of Norbert,May, Rose, Martha, Doris,Joyce and Elsie. Grandfatherof Anais, Andreas and AmayaUncle of Cheryl, Clayton,Beville, Denise, Ann Marie,Vanda, Allison, Verna, D'Lisa,Marlon and others. Relative ofthe Rodney, Doughty andBunyan families.

The funeral service of the late Mc DonaldRodney aka 'Mackie' will takeplace on Tuesday 10th Octo-ber 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at J.E.Guide Funeral Home & Cre-matorium Ltd., 120 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando followedby Cremation at 11:00 a.m.NO FLOWERS BY REQUEST En-quires can be made to J. E.Guide Funeral Home & Cre-matorium Ltd., #120 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando (235-5049/ 652-4261 or 657-5465).Condolences can be sent toguidesfuneralhome.com.