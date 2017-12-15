LIM CHOY, MONICA “BETTY”

UTT to cut student intake for 2018/19 There will be no new intake of students at the University of T&T (UTT) in the new academic year 2018/2019 in three of its major programmes.

Cricket heading towards financial crisis The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is about to see red, as they are heading down a road of financial crisis, after two major sources of income has been cut.

Maxi driver killed after door slams on gunman Angered that the maxi door slammed on his elbow, a gunman on Wednesday night opened fire on a maxi driver killing him while passengers looked on in fear.

Airport robbery suspect must stay in custody—judge A High Court judge has refused a legal challenge from one of the five suspects in last week’s $5.5 million robbery at the Piarco International Airport.

Our cops will continue to put their lives on line Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams said following the killing of one of his officers and the wounding of another during two separate robberies, his officers are not afraid and will...

Ram ready to roll again For most people, being shot is a traumatic experience that lingers.

Woodland takes Bert’s Over-40 title Woodland Sports club captured the 2017 Bert’s Sports Centre Island-wide Over 40/ 50 T20 title after an exciting win over Munroe Road Masters at Lange Park recently.

Deputy Energy PS: T&T must do more to boost use of renewable energy As global warming worsens, T&T and countries of the Caribbean must do more in the area of renewables and sustainable development said Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, Deputy Permanent Secretary,...