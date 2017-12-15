There will be no new intake of students at the University of T&T (UTT) in the new academic year 2018/2019 in three of its major programmes.
You are here
LIM CHOY, MONICA “BETTY”
LIM CHOY, MONICA “BETTY”(née Law) passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th December, 2017. Daughter of the late Dennis and Beatrice Law. Wife of the late Edward Lim Choy. Mother of Robert,Peter and Allan. Grandmother of Rebecca. Mother in law of Heidi. Sister of Miller, Donald,Diana and Roger. Aunt and friend to many. Relative to the Manhin and Kong families. Funeral mass for the late Monica “Betty” Lim Choy takes place at St. Finbar's R. C.Church, Diego Martin on Monday 18th December,2017 at 10:30 am thence to the St. James Crematorium.Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online