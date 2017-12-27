You are here

Home

AGOSTINI, STPEHEN

Published: 
Wednesday, December 27, 2017

AGOSTINI, STPEHEN passed away at home on Thursday 21st December, 2017.Beloved son of Carl Agostini (deceased) and Rosalie Kelshall. Stepson of the late Phillip Kelshall. Adored husband of Michelle Rochford. Beloved brother of Elena and Sandra. Uncle of Tonya and Simone. Great uncle of Pippa and Ava. Friend to many. Funeral service for the late Stephen Agostini takes place at 9:30 am on Thursday 28th December, 2017 at The Church of the Assumption,Long Circular Road, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken up for Vitas House Hospice. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.

Deathnotices
Previous Article
SAMLALSINGH: ADRIANNE
Next Article
AGOSTINI, STPEHEN