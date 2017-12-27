AGOSTINI, STPEHEN

Kenna T unleashes Animal for Carnival 2018 As T&T’s Carnival 2018 approaches with the intensity of a high speed jet, a delightful collection of new soca songs has descended upon the airwaves and online spaces.

Suspect held in supermarket attack A man who police said is mentally challenged was arrested after he attempted to assault the customers at a supermarket on Pinto Road, Arima, over the weekeend.

First Christmas baby born at Mt Hope The Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope recorded the birth of T&T’s first Christmas baby 2017 when Jelysia Hall gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at 12.13 am yesterday.

Dick family homeless for Christmas A meal of bacon and bread was all Allison Dick could give her children on Christmas Day and she was in tears.

WI seek to end rough year in winning vein A month after arriving in New Zealand, West Indies are still in search of a win on the tour. They were blanked 2-0 in the Tests and have already conceded the ODIs 2-0 with a game to go.

Shot cop spreads Christmas cheer with family’s help The police officer who was shot in the abdomen after he confronted an armed 15-year-old bandit in Marabella almost two weeks ago has not yet made a full recovery, but he is in good spirits.

Turbulence on the sea bridge The year started with campaigning in full swing for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

Trinidad Scouts take pan to Canada and England in ’50s In 1951, Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra (Taspo) took pan to England and France and many adult steelbands traveled in the fifties throughout the Caribbean and beyond.