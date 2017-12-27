KINGSTON—The University of the West Indies (UWI) is backing Caribbean Community (Caricom) governments in protesting the European Union’s (EU) recent blacklisting of regional countries it considers...
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
SAMLALSINGH: ADRIANNE of Sum Sum Hill Claxton Bay passed away on December 22nd, 2017 at the age of 78.Wife of the late Wilfred Samlalsingh Sister of Brian Clubley Sister in Law of Ruby Samlalsingh The funeral service of the late Adrianne Samalalsingh will take place on 28th December 2017 at 12:30 pm at J.E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando followed by Cremation at 2:00 pm. Enquires can be made to J. E.Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (235-5049/652-4261 or 657-5465).Condolences can be sent to guidesfuneralhome.com.
