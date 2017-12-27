SAMLALSINGH: ADRIANNE

UWI backs protests against EU blacklist KINGSTON—The University of the West Indies (UWI) is backing Caribbean Community (Caricom) governments in protesting the European Union’s (EU) recent blacklisting of regional countries it considers...

Kenna T unleashes Animal for Carnival 2018 As T&T’s Carnival 2018 approaches with the intensity of a high speed jet, a delightful collection of new soca songs has descended upon the airwaves and online spaces.

Fire One owner urges proper use of fireworks Fire One FX founder and director Andre Abraham is urging all those who will be ringing in the new year with fireworks and pyrotechnics to be mindful of the elderly and animals in the various...

Look Loy elected to TTFA board of directors T&T Super League President Keith Look Loy was elected onto the Board of Directors of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) at the body’s reconvened Annual General Meeting on...

Suspect held in supermarket attack A man who police said is mentally challenged was arrested after he attempted to assault the customers at a supermarket on Pinto Road, Arima, over the weekeend.

Crowds flock to Gulf City While several people spent the day visiting with family and friends, others were taking advantage of the Boxing Day sale at the Gulf City Shopping Complex in La Romaine yesterday.

A Woodbrook Christmas It’s that time of year again. When the sky is very, very blue and the breeze blows down, cool like, from the hills. Pastelle, ham and black cake smelling up the place.

Slow Boxing Day in PoS In stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of downtown Port-of-Spain in the days leading up to Christmas, the usually busy Charlotte Street was almost devoid of vehicular and pedestrian traffic...