LEE, SYDNEY MATTHEW

Lucky to be alive after snake bite Fyzal “Johnny” Mohammed ushered in 2018 lying in a hospital bed, but thankful that he survived what could have been a deadly encounter with a venomous mapepire balsain.

Morvant man killed in drive-by yesterday A 25-year-old man from Morvant was killed in a drive-by shooting in Laventille yesterday afternoon.

Amateurs shine in 2017 The beginning of 2017 saw the T&T Boxing Association at the crossroads of its development programme, designed strategically to take the country’s boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in...

The danger of forgetting I’ve been wanting to contemplate our particular Nativity-season art form. Not parang. The Christmas smut.

Strategic Plan for Sports 2018 Transformation As 2018 unfolds, it is expected that the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will soon be revealing its sport strategic plan.

Connections Scientists have learned more in the past 20 years about how the human brain works than in all of previous history. Knowledge of the brain’s inner, intimate working is doubling every ten years.

Hosein: Illegal dumping to blame Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein brought in a heavy duty pump to channel flood waters out of several villages yesterday after the Caroni River burst its banks sending flood waters through...

‘Axe’ looks too sharp Axe Cap is ideally suited by conditions of a 3-y-o Novice Median Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand today and, hopefully, will kick-off 2018 in the best possible manner by...

T&T’s crime wave worry new mothers Mt Hope Women’s Hospital saw the birth of the country’s first baby for 2018 but the mothers of the newborns were all nervous of the country’s crime climate and how they will protect their children...