Fyzal “Johnny” Mohammed ushered in 2018 lying in a hospital bed, but thankful that he survived what could have been a deadly encounter with a venomous mapepire balsain.
You are here
LEE, SYDNEY MATTHEW
LEE, SYDNEY MATTHEW passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd December,2017. Son of the late Hugh(Tai) and Ziska Lee. Husband of Jean (née Serrao). Father of Lisa, Marcia and Christine. Father-in-law of Geoffrey(Spongy) de Verteuil (dec)and Rodney Sayney. Grandfather of Joseph and Lee deVerteuil and Liam and Carys Sayney. Brother of Terry (dec),Ozzie, Jocelyn, Carol, Claire (dec), Kent and Gerard. Broth-er-in-law of Vilma, Jerry, Elizabeth, Janet, Marina, Joan,Pam, Steve, Jenny and the late Angela, Tony, Mas, Nora,Sonny, Gerry, Marie, Eddie,Sheila, Dickie and David. Uncle and Friend to many especially the Navarro Travel family. Funeral mass for the late Sydney Lee takes place at The Church of Nativity, Crystal Stream on Wednesday 3rd January, 2018 at 10:00 am,thence to the St. James Crematorium. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online