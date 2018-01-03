BOYCE: MARY AGNES NEEWINTER

Isidore clobbers Guyana’s Rogers T&T boxer Prince Lee Isidore of the Fine Light Fight Factory claimed his second professional victory in three months against Guyana’s Orlon Rogers on Saturday at the Central Regional Indoor...

Ron delivers Sian’s Gold The Canadian bred seven-year-old brown horse Thisonesforron and champion trainer John O’Brien wrote their names into the annals of local racing history when the Great Friend Owned thoroughbred...

Connections Scientists have learned more in the past 20 years about how the human brain works than in all of previous history. Knowledge of the brain’s inner, intimate working is doubling every ten years.

‘Burkie’ backlash scars Govt’s image A Cabinet reshuffle, health issues affecting two ministers, an apparent diplomatic snub and legislative stand-offs were among the major political developments for 2017.

Successful journey for ‘Pilgrim?’ Pilgrim Soul, a 66/1 shot on debut around the Kempton polytrack six weeks ago, when 5th (of 14!) to fast time winner, Tanseeq, will surely be a different proposition in a Novice Median Auction...

Property owner defends $37m NIB real estate deal The owner of the Apsara Restaurant, located around the Queen’s Park Savannah, says in the past three years the National Insurance Board has earned over $4 M in rent from the property which it...

Camille: Packed agenda as Parliament resumes Government is yet to decide how they will proceed with the Anti-Gang Bill and election campaign financing legislation this year.

Water recedes in Caroni River Basin Hundreds of residents of flood-prone communities along the Caroni River Basin breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as flood waters which left them marooned in homes for the entire New Year’s long...