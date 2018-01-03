T&T boxer Prince Lee Isidore of the Fine Light Fight Factory claimed his second professional victory in three months against Guyana’s Orlon Rogers on Saturday at the Central Regional Indoor...
BOYCE: MARY AGNES NEEWINTER
BOYCE: MARY AGNES NEEWINTER passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd December 2017 at her home in Tunapuna. She was predeceased by her parents Louis Valentine Winter and Pauline Winter, her brothers Charlie and John, and her sisters Lucy Ramgolam, Imelda St. Louis and Jeanne Lewis. Wife of Raymond Boyce. Mother of Dianne Clapperton. Grand-mother of Donella, Ryan and Stefan; Great grandmother of Milan. Sister of Sr. Theodore Winter (St. Joseph of Cluny)and Rita Forgenie. Lovingaunty to many nieces and nephews. Funeral service for the late Mary Agnes Boycenee Winter takes place at 3:00pm on Thursday 4th January, 2018 at the St. Charles R.C. Church, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna followed by cremation at the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua at 5:00 pm.No flowers by request. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 663-1010.
