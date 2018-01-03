Victim was not gang member Relatives of one of the six men murdered on New Year’s Day said he was not affiliated with any criminal gang in the Enterprise, Chaguanas area.

‘I begged my daughter to walk away from abuse ’ Two young children witnessed the horror of someone they know choking their mother to death at their home at Lime Head Road, Old Southern Main Road, Chaguanas yesterday.

TTMA president: Manufacturers ready to play role in economic recovery President of the T&T Manufacturers Association (TTMA) Christopher Alcazar said that members of his association stand ready to support any recovery for the local economy.

Don’t Stop the Carnival: Sonny Rollins and Calypso No jazz artist has done more to incorporate calypso material into their work than saxophone legend Sonny Rollins.

Let’s replace guns with medals! Let’s replace guns with medals! That is the challenge that Brian Lewis, president of the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) has thrown out to the local sporting community for 2018.

Rain wrecks Windies’ hopes of victory MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand—Any hopes West Indies entertained of rebounding to win their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand were dashed when rain wiped out the second match here New...

TKR, Cooper saves the day for local fans The T&T Red Force failed to win any silverware during the past year and it was left to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to put a smile on the faces of local cricket fans, after they won the...

Faithful citizenship in 2018 Always remember that if you are not connected with God, if you don’t have a relationship with Him, it is easy to let negative emotions spiral out of control.

Is there hope for 2018? The month of January derives its name from “Janua”, the Latin word for door. To the ancient Romans, doorways were a sacred space that represented transition and new beginnings.