You are here

Home

LEE HEM,

Published: 
Wednesday, January 3, 2018

LEE HEM, Susan née Anderson,originally from Maracas Estate, St Joseph, died after a brave battle with cancer on Friday, 22nd December, 2017 in Nelson, BC. She was the wife of Anthony, mother of Onami and Keiko, mother-in-law of Lukas, grandmother of Osias and Elias, sister of Erica, Bruce and Heather. Funeral was held in Nelson BC. "The seeds she planted will grow into a forest".

Deathnotices