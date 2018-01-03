Hundreds of residents of flood-prone communities along the Caroni River Basin breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as flood waters which left them marooned in homes for the entire New Year’s long...
LESTER PARKER,.
LESTER PARKER,. Age 86, of 1-4 North Building 20, Maloney Gardens died on 21st December 2017. He will be lovingly remembered as the:Husband of: Josephine Parker Father Of: Carol, Elizabeth(USA), Nicholas Sr. Shawn,Wayne, Francisco (deceased)Grandfather Of: Kyanne,Kasara, Hannaleah (All of theUSA), Trinsha, Faithe, Natiski,Janecia, Nicholas Jr., Jeneil,Chelsea, Kimberly, Amarisse, Maurecia (UK) Great Grandfather Of: Cleanne, Damian Jr.,Brycen (All of the USA), Kimaye The funeral service for the late Lester Parker take splace on Thursday 4th January, 2018 from 12:00pm at Belgroves Memorial Chapel followed by a 2:00pm cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #10 Orange Grove Road,Trincity 223-2178 Ext. 556. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.com
