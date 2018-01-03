LESTER PARKER,.

Water recedes in Caroni River Basin Hundreds of residents of flood-prone communities along the Caroni River Basin breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as flood waters which left them marooned in homes for the entire New Year’s long...

Property owner defends $37m NIB real estate deal The owner of the Apsara Restaurant, located around the Queen’s Park Savannah, says in the past three years the National Insurance Board has earned over $4 M in rent from the property which it...

Isidore clobbers Guyana’s Rogers T&T boxer Prince Lee Isidore of the Fine Light Fight Factory claimed his second professional victory in three months against Guyana’s Orlon Rogers on Saturday at the Central Regional Indoor...

Woman critical, man dead after domestic dispute A woman from Caroni remains warded in hospital in a critical condition after her two hands were severed in a cutlass attack by her husband during a domestic dispute.

Top 10 sporting moments The term “best year in sports” has been brandished quite a few times in 2017.

The Caribbean American Story The good thing about coffee table books is they don’t necessarily need to be strong on academic rigour or gratuitous precision.

Ladies Night Out What began over a decade ago as a show providing a space for women to let loose and imbibe in soca music without any inhibitions whatsoever, while serving as a platform for soca artistes to...

Aboud: New laws can save fishermen’s lives President of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud wants the draft Fisheries Management Bill of 2011 to be made a law to help alert fishermen of potential dangers at sea.