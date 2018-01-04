The Law Association of T&T (LATT) has asked for help from former managing director of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Jearlean John as it investigates reports that a senior manager...
CUMBERBATCH: CLYDE ELLIOT
CUMBERBATCH: CLYDE ELLIOT passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 30,2017. Son of Ernest and Sybil(both deceased). Husband of Zoyla. Father of Robert(Karen) and Camille (Junior Dhoray). Grandfather of Jason. Brother of Ruth (Ollie deceased), Samuel (Rose deceased), David (deceased)(Julie), Daniel, Clara, John and Phyllis (Juman), Richard(Celeste) and Lois (Henry).Uncle, Cousin and Friend of many. Funeral service for the late Clyde Elliot Cumberbatch takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 at All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown. Cremation at the St. James Crematorium,Long Circular Road, St. James.For enquiries call R. M. deSouza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637-2009.
