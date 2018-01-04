DE FREITAS, EDWIN ELÉUTERIO “LYNTHIA”

Sea Lots heroes rescue woman from inferno A pensioner from Sea Lots was yesterday saved from serious injury as her neighbours quickly responded to extinguish a fire at her home.

Former PNM minister passes on Former People’s National Movement (PNM) minister Donna Carter passed away peacefully at her home in La Guacima, Costa Rica, on Tuesday.

Camille: Murder trend troubling for Govt The leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis yesterday described the eight murders for the New Year as “very, very troubling for us.”

Camille: Packed agenda as Parliament resumes Government is yet to decide how they will proceed with the Anti-Gang Bill and election campaign financing legislation this year.

Aboud: New laws can save fishermen’s lives President of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud wants the draft Fisheries Management Bill of 2011 to be made a law to help alert fishermen of potential dangers at sea.

TKR, Cooper saves the day for local fans The T&T Red Force failed to win any silverware during the past year and it was left to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to put a smile on the faces of local cricket fans, after they won the...

Govt gets report on Petrotrin’s future The board of Petrotrin has handed in a status report to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on the planned restructuring of the cash-strapped energy company.

Why foreign policy and personnel placement matters There are over seven billion people on this planet. Trinidad and Tobago accounts for only 1.4 million and a tiny fraction of the world’s economy.

Successful journey for ‘Pilgrim?’ Pilgrim Soul, a 66/1 shot on debut around the Kempton polytrack six weeks ago, when 5th (of 14!) to fast time winner, Tanseeq, will surely be a different proposition in a Novice Median Auction...