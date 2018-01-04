A pensioner from Sea Lots was yesterday saved from serious injury as her neighbours quickly responded to extinguish a fire at her home.
DE FREITAS, EDWIN ELÉUTERIO “LYNTHIA”
DE FREITAS, EDWIN ELÉUTERIO “LYNTHIA” passed away peacefully on Saturday 30th December,2017. Son of the late Joseph and Filomena De Freitas. Husband of the late Jean Angela. Father of Gail, Arnella, Roger, Gina, Blane, Roslyn and Judith. Father-in-law of Richard Rooks, Stephen Gomez,Christine De Freitas (Perkins),Stephen Borde, Roxanne De Freitas (Mouttet), Marc Dasent and Robin Mallalieu. Grandfather of 17. Great grandfather of 6. Brother of Aldora, Chilha, Doris, Veronica,Sidonio, Frank, Dennis and the late Lionel and Victor. Funeral mass for the late Edwin De Freitas takes place at The Church of Assumption on Friday 5th January,2018 at 11:00 am, followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
