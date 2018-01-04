The 2018 racing season commenced two days ago ( January 1) with a nine race card that was well patronized.
HOBSON-GARCIA, STEPHEN
HOBSON-GARCIA, STEPHEN “Hopsing” passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th December, 2017. Son of Desmond (deceased) and Vilma. Husband of Alisha. Father of Zane. Grampy of Z'ev and Zachary. Father-in-law of Melissa. Brother of Brian, Kirk,Brent, Shelly Ann and Patricia.Brother-in-law to Mohammed and Duarte families. Relative to Hobson-Garcia, Mouttet and Moze families. Uncle and friend to many. Funeral mass for the late Stephen Hob-son-Garcia takes place at 9:00am on Thursday 4th January, 2018 at St. Ann's R.C. Church, St. Ann's thence to Lapeyrouse Cemetery.Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
