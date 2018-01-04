HOBSON-GARCIA, STEPHEN

A new beginning The 2018 racing season commenced two days ago ( January 1) with a nine race card that was well patronized.

TTMA president: Manufacturers ready to play role in economic recovery President of the T&T Manufacturers Association (TTMA) Christopher Alcazar said that members of his association stand ready to support any recovery for the local economy.

T&T tennis steers toward ITF status Tennis, more than any other sport in T&T, can boast of progress.

Ex-boxer laments 40-year wait for house It has been more than 40 years since former national boxer and current T&T coach Ralph Peterkin has been awaiting a house from the National Housing Authority (NHA)/Housing Development...

Why foreign policy and personnel placement matters There are over seven billion people on this planet. Trinidad and Tobago accounts for only 1.4 million and a tiny fraction of the world’s economy.

Top 10 sporting moments The term “best year in sports” has been brandished quite a few times in 2017.

New taxes come on stream—West Legislation approving an array of new taxes announced in the last Budget has been approved and became effective in the New Year.

2018 big question: Plan or not to plan? Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth

—Mike Tyson