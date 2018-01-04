Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has agreed to a request from the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce for a meeting.
ROUSE; COURTNEY,
Thursday, January 4, 2018
ROUSE; COURTNEY, age 69 of 20 Layan Hill, Belmont passed away peacefully on 2nd January, 2018. Husband of Claudia Augustine. Father of Sherwin, Goldwin, Khadine, Kavelle, Kasha, Marvin and Krystal. Father-in-law of Anoy, Randell, Christian and Umar. Grandfather of Jernece, Annalyce, Amara, Ava-Marie, Dominic and Ayliese. Brother of Amyril and Marva. Funeral at 1.00 p.m. on Friday 5th January, 2018 at Clark and Battoo's Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain thence to the Tunapuna Public Cemetery. For enquiries, call C&B625-1170 or visit http;//www.clarkandbattoo.-com
