BERNIER; LEONIE ANGELA

Etienne Charles returns to Queen’s Hall for Carnival A year after he staged a sold out concert in the midst of the Carnival season, jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles will return to Queen’s Hall on Sunday, January 14 for the second edition of his...

T&T’s fourth president dies Former president George Maxwell Richards died last night around 7.43 at the WestShore Medical Private Hospital from a heart attack.

Prestige 8 elevates the Carnival experience Prestige 8, Presentation College, San Fernando’s major annual fund-raiser, is set to soar to new heights this year with “elev8 your carnival experience.”

Students shaken by schoolmate’s murder The mood was sombre at the Morvant Laventille Secondary School yesterday as students expressed shock and at the murder of their classmate Joshua Andrews, 15. Some appeared visibly shaken.

Consult OWTU on Petrotrin future Energy economist Gregory McGuire warned yesterday that there must be consultations with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) before Government rolls out strategies for the restructuring of...

Bravo out Super50 West Indies and T&T left-handed batsman Darren Bravo says he never made himself available for the CWI Digicel PCL clash against the Windwards Hurricanes starting this Thursday in Grenada.

Couva Children’s hospital tower collapses Shortly after Government announced plans to open the Couva Children’s Hospital, part of it came crashing down on Sunday night.

Tobago businesswoman loses lawsuit A Tobago businesswoman has lost her lawsuit against her former lawyer over a failed property deal.

We so lucky, T&T We are so lucky in T&T. Drugs and white collar corruption have not yet totally taken over society. Yes, we are in crisis because the old is dying and the new is struggling to be born.