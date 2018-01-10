A year after he staged a sold out concert in the midst of the Carnival season, jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles will return to Queen’s Hall on Sunday, January 14 for the second edition of his...
You are here
BERNIER; LEONIE ANGELA
BERNIER; LEONIE ANGELA; passed away peacefully on 6th January, 2018. Daughter of the late Phillis Veronica Bernier nee Hinkson and Neville Leonard Bernier.Mother of Kieran Bernier. Sister of Jon Warner, Gaston Bernier, Conrad Bernier, Michelle Ann Bernier Kucharski (deceased), Fr. Gerard Bernier, Benedict Bernier and Lois Bernier Davis. Cousin of the Hinkson family. Close friend of Ramona Guichard, Andre Monti, Annette Reneaud, Angela Lewis, Dr.Leslie Roberts and many others especially from the St.James Tennis Club. Funeral at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday 10th January, 2018 at St.Anns R.C. Church, St. Anns Avenue, St. Anns thence to the Crematorium, Long Circu-lar Road, St. James for 12 noon. For enquiries, call C&B625-1170 or visithttp;//www.clarkandbattoo.com
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online