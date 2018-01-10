Within the last ten (10) days, there were two national award ceremonies, starting with the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) on December 29 and followed with the National Association...
BIBI HEENA VEERASAWMY NEE SPOONER
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
BIBI HEENA VEERASAWMYNEE SPOONER. At 84 years,passed away peacefully at home in Miami on Saturday,December 31,2017. Wife of Kenneth Veerasawmy (dec'd),loving mother of Rhonda,Joseph & Charles (dec'd), Tara(dec'd), Morton, Shaun (dec'd), Nale, & Mala. Grand-mother to Nushine, Rashamen, Arash (dec'd),Bianca, Santiago, Sebastian,Great Grandmother to Elijah and Carlos Arash Mother in law to Pierre, Seyed (dec'd) and Jose “Chepe” Further survived by many sisters, brothers, numerous nieces & nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Final resting place in Miami, Florida, USA.
