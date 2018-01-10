You are here

BIBI HEENA VEERASAWMY NEE SPOONER

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

BIBI HEENA VEERASAWMYNEE SPOONER. At 84 years,passed away peacefully at home in Miami on Saturday,December 31,2017. Wife of Kenneth Veerasawmy (dec'd),loving mother of Rhonda,Joseph & Charles (dec'd), Tara(dec'd), Morton, Shaun (dec'd), Nale, & Mala. Grand-mother to Nushine, Rashamen, Arash (dec'd),Bianca, Santiago, Sebastian,Great Grandmother to Elijah and Carlos Arash Mother in law to Pierre, Seyed (dec'd) and Jose “Chepe” Further survived by many sisters, brothers, numerous nieces & nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Final resting place in Miami, Florida, USA.

