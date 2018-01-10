BIBI HEENA VEERASAWMY NEE SPOONER

Stand up and be counted Within the last ten (10) days, there were two national award ceremonies, starting with the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) on December 29 and followed with the National Association...

Students shaken by schoolmate’s murder The mood was sombre at the Morvant Laventille Secondary School yesterday as students expressed shock and at the murder of their classmate Joshua Andrews, 15. Some appeared visibly shaken.

PM: He was a true patriot Former president George Maxwell Richards, who died on Monday at age 86, will be given a State funeral on a date which is still being finalised.

Consult OWTU on Petrotrin future Energy economist Gregory McGuire warned yesterday that there must be consultations with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) before Government rolls out strategies for the restructuring of...

Etienne Charles returns to Queen’s Hall for Carnival A year after he staged a sold out concert in the midst of the Carnival season, jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles will return to Queen’s Hall on Sunday, January 14 for the second edition of his...

Couva Children’s hospital tower collapses Shortly after Government announced plans to open the Couva Children’s Hospital, part of it came crashing down on Sunday night.

Finding work-life balance Very often, in this period of heightened “wellness speak,” we are faced with concepts, which have either not fully been defined or for which we have cursory understanding.

OWTU plans Trinmar shutdown today Vowing to resist any attempt by Government to retrench workers and privatise State-owned Petrotrin, the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union says it will mobilise all Petrotrin workers today in a...