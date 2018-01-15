BLANC, ALLAN “SONNY”

A consensus president For the third time in our presidential history, both a Prime Minister and a Leader of the Opposition signed the nomination form for a presidential candidate to be elected by the Electoral College...

Merryboys clip UWI by 14 runs The University of the West Indies (UWI), host of the UNICOM UWI T20 tournament, was sent packing in the opening round of after it lost to Merryboys by 14 runs despite a gallant attempt in a very...

Canada ready to unleash Huitema Fans will be in for a football feast from Thursday with the best that Concacaf has to offer in Women’s youth football on show at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva as the confederation’s top eight...

Dominica’s Lady of Song comes to Trinidad Celebrated Caribbean songstress Ophelia Marie performs her famous Cadence-Lypso music style Under The Trees of The Normandie, St Ann’s for Carnival 2018.

New facility for homeless in San Fernando With the official opening of the long awaited San Fernando Centre for Displaced Persons in San Fernando yesterday, homeless people in the southern city now have a place to go for meals, hair cuts...

Maxine: I can’t believe he’s gone Maxine Richards, daughter of former president George Maxwell Richards, shared fond memories of her father yesterday during a function in his memory at the San Fernando City Hall.

Effective co-parenting In part one of co-parenting the T&T Guardian would have spoken with social worker and human rights activist Alsoona Boswell-Jackson who, last week, would have led us into the various styles of...