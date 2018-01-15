For the third time in our presidential history, both a Prime Minister and a Leader of the Opposition signed the nomination form for a presidential candidate to be elected by the Electoral College...
You are here
BLANC, ALLAN “SONNY”
BLANC, ALLAN “SONNY” passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th January,2018. Husband of Helen Blanc (néeTucker). Father of Richard, Trevor, Vicki and Gary. Father-in-law of Susan, Donna,James and Francine. Grandfather of Jason and Logan, Jacqueline and Kimberly,Phillip, Catherine and Richard, Mark,Jonathan and Laura. Brother of Helen Maingot (deceased) and Rosemary Lambkin. Funeral mass for the late Allan Sonny Blanc takes place at St. Finbars R. C.Church, Diego Martin on Monday 15th January, 2018 at 10:30 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken up for Hope Centre. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online