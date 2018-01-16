GRANT: EILEEN

Help locate 3 missing girls The T&T Police Service (T&T) is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating three teenagers, two of whom are sisters from Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

Bullets fly under cover of rain Imani Blackett’s ambition of becoming a cattle farmer and purchasing his own car died with him yesterday as he was gunned down while working at his cousin’s parlour.

Panorama of arrangers Yes, the annual National Panorama competition is served by the best pannists on the planet performing on the best tuned instruments.

Lewis looks ahead to IPL auction While the region awaits Cricket West Indies to announce its World Cup qualification squad, Guardian Media Sports knows one player that looks bound for Zimbabwe.

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS What is it about other people’s nakedness that fascinates us so?

T&TOC salutes Patron George Maxwell Richards The Office of President of the Republic of T&T is the Patron of the T&T Olympic Committee and the T&T Commonwealth Games Association.

A life unfulfilled Two events that occurred last week Monday had an austere effect on the nation’s psyche.

PowerGen too strong for Munroe Road PowerGen cricket club stormed into the semifinals of the UNICOM UWI T20, when they defeated Munroe Road by 62 runs in their clash on Monday night at the UWI Spec in St Augustine.

Govt offered high-speed ferry for seabridge The Government was offered a high-speed commercial ferry for the seabridge with capacity to transport 970 passengers and 251 cars, sources have told the T&T Guardian.