GRANT: EILEEN

Published: 
Wednesday, January 17, 2018

GRANT: EILEEN of Pt. D'or La Brea died on 12th January, 2018.She was the wife of the late Carl-ton Grant. Mother of Carol, Errol and Elton (dec). Funeral arrangements for the late Eileen Grant will be announced in a subsequent announcement. For enquires please contact Celestial Funeral Services, Claxton Bay @ 659-5978.

