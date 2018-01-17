ROMANY, SIMMONE MYR-NELLA

Maxine: Dedicate Carnival 2018 to former president The family of former President George Maxwell Richards has one wish—for Carnival 2018 to be dedicated to him.

Bullets fly under cover of rain Imani Blackett’s ambition of becoming a cattle farmer and purchasing his own car died with him yesterday as he was gunned down while working at his cousin’s parlour.

Newtown Playboys retain single pan title The first Panorama title of the 2018 season has gone to Angostura Newtown Steel Symphony.

Roget: Ploy to sell Petrotrin to T&T’s one per cent Believing that there is a ploy to sell Petrotrin to T&T’s “one per cent,” the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) is intensifying its mobilisation of members to march against Government.

First place winner now takes home $300,000 For the second time in two years, the prize structure for the Play Whe International Soca Monarch (ISM) has been cut due to a reduction in Government sponsorship.

Judge grants injunction stopping highway project Environmental activist group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) has obtained an interim injunction barring the Government from continuing work on the first phase of the $400M Churchill...

T&T’s disappearing donkeys Almost 400 years after the arrival of the humble donkey to Spanish colonial Trinidad and its subsequent presence almost everywhere on the island, ten-year-old Jaeda Nicholls of Curepe has never...

Gridlock as city stops for Max Unable to contain her emotions Jean Ramjohn-Richards broke down in tears yesterday, as she viewed the body of her husband and former President George Maxwell Richards at the Parliament lobby in...

Petit Valley man killed in ambush A man from Petit Valley became the country’s 33rd murder victim of the year after he was ambushed and killed in front of his home yesterday.