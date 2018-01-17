The family of former President George Maxwell Richards has one wish—for Carnival 2018 to be dedicated to him.
You are here
ROMANY, SIMMONE MYR-NELLA
ROMANY, SIMMONE MYR-NELLA formally of Miami passed away peacefully at Kendall Regional Medical Center at the age of 37 she would be lovingly remembered as the The beloved daughter of: Hugh Romany(deceased) and Philomena (nee Philip) Grand daughter of: Ella Romany & John Roper(both deceased) and Patricia Phillip; Cherished sister of:Melissa, Mario & Natasha Sister-in-law of: Tamika (neeYearwood)Niece of: Angela &Maxine Romany, Cheryl-AnnParks, Dianne Neaves, Gloria,Betty, Anthony & Dennis Phillip Great-niece of:Chaucer St. Louis; Aunt of :Miaya, Calie-Marie, Naomi, Naveed & Maegan Lovingcousin of: André Le Maître, Marc (Saelese & Milan) Romany, Jessel, Marlon & Kevon Philip, Jo Anne Hilhorst, Nigel Smart, Anthony & Terry St.Louis and others God-daughter of: George Clarke; Friend of Daniel, Janelle, Judith & Pe-ter Smith and Sabine Honore.The funeral service for thelate Myrnella Simmone Ro-many will take place at theSeventh Day AdventistChurch, Stanmore Ave, Port ofSpain on Wednesday 17th January,2018 at 3:00 pm followed by a private cremation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vior Funeral Homein Miami and Belgroves, Trincity, Trinidad. To offer condolences to the Romany family please go to www.belgroves.com
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online