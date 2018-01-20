You are here
ACHONG: ARTHUR
ACHONG: ARTHUR of 52 Harris Street, San Fernando,passed away on January 17th,2018, at the age of 82. He would be loving remembered as the: Husband of Lynette, Son of Jessie and Charles Achong (both dec), Father of Sharon and Charles, Brother of Amoy, Lue Shue (dec),Calvin, Reynold (dec), Lennox,Joyce, Lyn (dec) and Lennie.Father-in-law of Kalim Shah and Omella, Brother-in-law of John Marchong, Veronica,Judy and Brian. Grandfather of Derek and Darron Achong and Adam Shah. Uncle of Paul, Karen and Linley. Relative of the Loutan, Gazee, Bissoon Families and the Jankee-Persad family of Granville. Friend of Ian Sitaram. The fu-neral service of the lateArthur Achong will take placeon Monday January 22nd at Susamachar Presbyterian Church at 12.30 pm followed by burial at Roodal Cemetery. Enquires can be made to J.E.Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd, #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652-4261 or 657-5465)
