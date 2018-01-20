Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday more legal action will be taken against the local broker of the MV Super Fast Galicia which sailed out of T&T last year...
DAWSON: JOHN MALCOLM (MALLY)
DAWSON: JOHN MALCOLM (MALLY) passed away peacefully at his home, in Port Co-quitlam, BC, Canada on Mon-day 25th December, 2017. Son of the late John and Mavis (Girlie) Dawson, formerly of Pointe-a-Pierre. Beloved husband of Rita. Father of Michael, father-in-law of Catherine (Gidney) Grand father of Alexander & Emma.Brother of Barbara Hitchins, Angela Monceaux and Roger Dawson. Uncle of Deborah Hitchins- Monceaux (Alan),Blaine Hitchins (Holly), Dana Darnell- LaMonica, John- Garron & Michael- Shane Monceaux (Courtney), Marissa Moncaeux- Goldstein (Jason).Great Uncle of nine and great-great uncle of two. Memorial service for the late John Malcolm Dawson took place on January 4th, 2018, at Burquit-lam Funeral Home, Coquit-lam, BC, Canada. Further in-formation can be obtained at http://www.burquitlamfuner-alhome.ca
