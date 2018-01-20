DAWSON: JOHN MALCOLM (MALLY)

Govt moves again on Galicia broker Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday more legal action will be taken against the local broker of the MV Super Fast Galicia which sailed out of T&T last year...

New Ferry Arrives The US$17.4 million catamaran to service the inter-island seabridge is now expected to arrive on our shores from China by the middle of April.

Party til you drop The weekend past was just a taste, a tiny morsel actually, of what’s to come for the rest of C2K18.

Teen sisters found Sisters Aleana, 15, and Alissa St Louis, 14, who were reported missing from their Oropune Gardens, Piarco last month, have been found.

AG to respond to UNC in writing on anti-gang talks Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is expected to give a “fulsome” response in writing to the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her request for a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...

T&T Cricket Board meets on $$$ crisis The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) executive will meet today to discuss a proposal put forward by the National League Committee to re-structure the local cricket season.

Two NYC musicians rep hard for T&T soca Two of New York city’s most respected ambassadors to T&T are ready to infiltrate T&T ahead of the Carnival excitement.

Cane Farm in UWI final today West Indies batsman Darren Bravo showed good form hitting an unbeaten 83 to lead his team Cane Farm into the finals of the UNICOM UWI 2018 T20 tournament, which takes place this evening from 6....