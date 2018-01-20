You are here

DAWSON: JOHN MALCOLM (MALLY)

Saturday, January 20, 2018

DAWSON: JOHN MALCOLM (MALLY) passed away peacefully at his home, in Port Co-quitlam, BC, Canada on Mon-day 25th December, 2017. Son of the late John and Mavis (Girlie) Dawson, formerly of Pointe-a-Pierre. Beloved husband of Rita. Father of Michael, father-in-law of Catherine (Gidney) Grand father of Alexander & Emma.Brother of Barbara Hitchins, Angela Monceaux and Roger Dawson. Uncle of Deborah Hitchins- Monceaux (Alan),Blaine Hitchins (Holly), Dana Darnell- LaMonica, John- Garron & Michael- Shane Monceaux (Courtney), Marissa Moncaeux- Goldstein (Jason).Great Uncle of nine and great-great uncle of two. Memorial service for the late John Malcolm Dawson took place on January 4th, 2018, at Burquit-lam Funeral Home, Coquit-lam, BC, Canada. Further in-formation can be obtained at http://www.burquitlamfuner-alhome.ca

