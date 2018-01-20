DE MONTBRUN, NORMANJOSEPH

T&T athletes seek to bring honours No! It is not about the fetes which we will attend. Neither will it be a Sunday sweat with the old boys in the nearest park.

T&TCB: No $$$ for cricket clubs The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) has decided to stop team subventions as well as cut prize monies for the upcoming season due to financial constraints which are currently affecting the sport.

Camille proud of her classmate Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has expressed pride in the election of retired Justice of Appeal Paula-Mae Weekes as this country’s first female president.

New ferry to arrive in April The US$17.4 million catamaran to service the inter-island seabridge is now expected to arrive on our shores from China by the middle of April.

Midday murder on busy Duke Street A gunman yesterday opened fire on the occupants of a car stuck in traffic along Duke Street during the lunch-time rush hour, killing a passenger and injuring another.

