Saturday, January 20, 2018
DE MONTBRUN, NORMANJOSEPH passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, Canada on Friday 12th January, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Molly (nee McCarthy).Father of Wayne (Kathy-Herrera),Joanne (Steve Clothier) Nicole,Richard (Renee Mouttet) and Dominique (Andre Fortin), with anextended family of 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.Brother of Margaret (dec) Bobby,Dorothy, Anthony, Vera Mary,Michael John. A Memorial Mass for the late Norman de Montbrun will be held at The Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval on Monday 22 January at 10am. A collection will be taken up for Vitas House
