Saturday, January 20, 2018
HODGKINSON SHEILA passed away on January 10, 2018 in Canada. Wife of Neil. Mother of Paul, Andrew & Michelle. Mother-in-law of Linda, Christine &Robert. Grandmother of Alexander, Amanda, mark & Rachelle.Great grandmother of 2. Sister of Estelle Habib, Norma Da Cruz,Vera McCabe, Kenneth Da Cruz(dec), Sr. Diane Da Cruz (HolyFaith), Alfredo Da Cruz (dec) &David Da Cruz. Memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at St. Finbar's R.C.Church at 10.30 am. A collection will be held for Vitas House & St.Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online