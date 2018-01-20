MUNRO: MICHAEL

Two NYC musicians rep hard for T&T soca Two of New York city’s most respected ambassadors to T&T are ready to infiltrate T&T ahead of the Carnival excitement.

New President to be elected today T&T is expected to get its first female President today when the Electoral College, comprising 42 members of the House of Representatives including the Speaker and 31 members of the Senate,...

Interior decorator held with 3 guns A 27-year-old interior decorator was charged with three offences of firearm possession after police claimed they found three revolvers hidden in a toilet tank at her San Fernando home yesterday....

Standing up for what is right Amidst all the melée surrounding Carnival 2018—government funding or lack thereof of competitions, the cutting of prize monies, the controversial so-called double entendre lyrics contained in a...

T&T athletes seek to bring honours No! It is not about the fetes which we will attend. Neither will it be a Sunday sweat with the old boys in the nearest park.

Questions still linger on procurement of vessel—Devant Reacting to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s disclosures on the purchase of a new vessel for the seabridge, former Transport Minister Devant Maharaj accused Imbert of continuing to “obfuscate the...

Carmona: Public pressure does not influence justice Justice is when you act on evidence alone and not public opinion or pressure, President Anthony Carmona has said.

T&TCB: No $$$ for cricket clubs The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) has decided to stop team subventions as well as cut prize monies for the upcoming season due to financial constraints which are currently affecting the sport.