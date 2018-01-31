With the support of new sponsor Hydro Tech, two-time former Caribbean champion team Central FC is looking to put behind them last season’s challenging campaign as the team chase a third...
ELETHA RIQUE
ELETHA RIQUE. Wife of Victor Rique (dec.). Mother of Jacqueline, Raphael, Ruth, Roy, Renee, Ronald, Rhonda & Rhona. Grandmother of Rachael, Lauren, Stacey (dec), Ryan, Ronnie, Robin, Shannon, Aaron, Rebecca, Celine, Celina & Rhea. Mother-in-law of Rnoald, Julian, Collin, Judy & Gail. Great grandmother of 14. Funeral service will be held on Thursday 1st February, 2018 at St Theresa’s Church at 10.00 am, thence to the Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St James. No flowers by request. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
