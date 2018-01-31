In awarding more than $225,000 in compensation to a mason who was charged under the now-lapsed Anti-Gang legislation, a judge found the police used the State of Emergency (SOE) as a cover to pin a...
NGUI: BENELIA JULIA ‘DOLLY’
NGUI: BENELIA JULIA ‘DOLLY’ passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th January 2018 at the age of 65. Wife of Wayne Ngui. Mother of Lisette, Nigel and Mark. Grandmother of Tai- Shan, Takeo and Maicon. Mother - in - Law of Tresor Seebreth and Nneka Warner. Sister of Beryl Morris. Sister-in-Law of (10): the Nguis. Aunt of Stacey Best, Keron Morris, Marlon Morris. Cousin of the Chong Quis: Hon Young, Min Min, Fong and Pfong; the Morris: Judy, Kenneth and Noel; Emesa Antoine, Dingane Nkosi, Wilfred Thomas, Catherine Branker, Cecil Thomas, Sheila Thomas, Jacqueline Lovell and Janet Conliffe. Funeral takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday 1st February 2018 at Sacred Heart Church, corner Sackville and Richmond Street, POS, thence to Mucurapo Cemetery. Funeral entrusted to C & B. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170.
