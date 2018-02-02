The first major event you will see reigning joint International Chutney Soca Monarchs Neval Chatelal and Nishard M perform at is this Saturday’s White Oak Chutney Brass (WOCB).
DESMOND LIONEL HILL
DESMOND LIONEL HILL former Chairman of D Hill Shipping Services Limited entered into rest on Monday 29th January, 2018 at the age of 80. Desmond will be lovingly remembered as the: Husband of: Brenda Hill. Father of: Hayden Hill, Dr. Karlene Hill-Brathwaite, Dr. Avionne Hill-Bennet. Son of: The late Lionel and Clarissa Hill. Brother of: Patsy and Selma. Uncle of: Wayne, Keith, Dawn, Thomas, Sean and Adrian Carter. Grandfather of: Jordan, Ryan, Ethan, Annabella and Alexandra. Father-in-law of: Dr. Kevin Brathwaite, Steve Bennet and Simone Hill. Brother-in-law of: Leo Carter and Andrew Thomas. Cousin of: The Cumberbatches. Friend of: Lester Wickham, Carslyle Reid and Raymond Ramsingh. The Funeral Service for the late Desmond Lionel Hill takes place on Friday 2nd February, 2018 at 9:00am, at The Trinidad Christian Centre, corner Morne Coco Road and Simeon Road, Petit Valley followed by an 11:00am cremation at the St. James Crematorium. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.com
