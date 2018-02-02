Calypsonian Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna is describing as rubbish the suggestion that calypsoes targeting East Indians are at the heart of the decline in support for the Kalypso Revue Tent, which...
You are here
PERSAUD, GUYA LILADHAR BHOWANI
PERSAUD, GUYA LILADHAR BHOWANI, Retired Judge of the Supreme Courts of The Republics of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana passed away peacefully on Monday 29th January, 2018. Beloved husband of Penelope Persaud (née Stuart-Young). Father of Romesh, Tara Lisa and Marc. Grandfather of Janine and “Baby” Persaud. Great grandfather of Jayvin and Dreshan. Father-in-law of Jayne and Suzanne Persaud. Brother of “Bibi” and Bhagirath (both deceased), Harry, Sitla and Lakhan. Relative and beloved friend to many. Funeral service for the late Guya Persaud takes place at The Trinidad Country Club, Long Circular Road, on Saturday 3rd February, 2018 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online