The first ever Caribbean International Invitational Open Combat Sports Championship for the shores of T&T from April 28 to 29 at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Couva.
You are here
RAGOONATH: NOBLE
RAGOONATH: NOBLE age 74, retired Public Health Inspector III, died on Thursday 1 February 2018. Son of the late John and Dorothy Ragoonath. Husband of Vera Ragoonath. Father of Anil Ragoonath and Ria Henning. Brother of Clive, David, Dulcie and Ganish (deceased). Grandfather of Lauren (USA), Ajay, Avesh and Shashti. Uncle of many. Father in law of Jeffrey Henning and Debbie Bachu. Brother in law of Ena, Zena, Pearl, Gemma, Dave, Renzi, Necia, Jerome, Ashmir, Esther, Dianna, Shalay, Callis (deceased), Trevor, Selwyn and Nip. Funeral service for the late Noble Ragoonath takes place at 10:00 am at the San Juan Presbyterian Church, First Street, San Juan followed by cremation at 12:30 at The Cinerary, Long Circular Road, St. James. Enquiries, Lee’s Funeral Directors, 663-1010.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online