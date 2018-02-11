High-powered weapons were used in the killing of an employee of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) at La Horquetta yesterday morning.
DE SILVA, THERESA
DE SILVA, THERESA passed away peacefully on Monday 5th Febru-ary, 2018. Wife of the late Manuel “Mano” De Silva. Mother of Ber-nadette, Diane, Ian, Glenda, Jef-frey and Nicol. Grandmother of Krista, Sean, Adam, Craig, Layla, Dylan, Sasha, Nadege, Natasha and Katya. Great grandmother of Ethan, Blake, Mason and Edison. Mother in law of Jim, Michelle, Leslie and Kai. Sister of 15(all deceased). Funeral mass for the late Theresa De Silva takes place at The Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, on Thursday 15th February, 2018 at 10:30am, followed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
