DOOKIE, PETRONELLA “NELLA”
DOOKIE, PETRONELLA “NELLA” passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th February, 2018. Sister of Joycelyn Bodden and the late Daphne Hart, Perl Coombs, Jenny Gobin, Allen Dookie, Andre Dookie and Joan Bharath. Aunt of Sean Gobin, Bernadette Mouttet, Rachael Mc Intosh, Jason Bodden, Terrence, Adrian and Nicola Bharath, Marie Lousie Persad, Catherine de Silva and Jean Paul Dookie. Great aunt of Adam, Angelica and Alexa Mouttet, Xayn Mc Intosh and oth-ers. Funeral mass for the late Pet-ronella Dookie takes place at The Church of Assumption on Friday 16th February, 2018 at 10:30am, thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Ser-vices, 287-0403/04.
