T&T Defence Force (TTDF) members are said to be on “high alert” and will be dispatched over the next few days to work alongside the T&T Police Service (TTPS), as security measures are...
You are here
NOBREGA: CAPTAIN MICHAEL ALVARO
NOBREGA: CAPTAIN MICHAEL ALVARO of Valsayn, Trinidad departed his earthly journey on February 7th, 2018. Born in Georgetown, Guyana to Alvaro and Stella Nobrega. Michael was a trained pilot and migrated to Trinidad. Upon his retirement, he became known as “Uncle Michael” of carnival band Tribe. Michael leaves to mourn his wife, Fay of 49 years, children Lana (Kweisi), Monique (Dean), Dwayne (Janna-Lise) and Laura Ann. Grandfather of Jonte, Joshua, Ariana, Madison, Zayne, Sari, Jacob. Brother of Rosemarie Bristow of England. Brother-in-law of Erwin and David Jansen, Elywn Mat-thews and Joy Rambarran all of the USA. Funeral service for the late Michael Nobrega takes place at 11:00am on Thursday 15th February, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Bushe Street, Curepe then to the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua for cremation at 2:00pm. Enquiries, Lee’s Funeral Directors, 50 EMR, St. Augustine, 663-1010
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online