T&T's Portious Warren continued her solid indoor debut at the University of Alabama (UA) on Friday, finishing third in the shot put event at Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson University Indoor...
You are here
GIFT: HENDERSON, EDRICK (DR)
GIFT: HENDERSON, EDRICK (DR), age 85, retired Senior Lecturer, former Dean of the Faculty of Education, UWI, St. Augustine and University Dean, passed away peacefully on Sunday 4th February 2018. Son of the late Donaldson and Isabella Gift. De-voted former husband of the late Norma Gift. Husband of the Sybil-Ince Gift. Beloved father of André and Brian Gift. Brother of Relis, Fernandes, Lloyd, Knowlson, Errol (dec.), Beris, Holison and others. Uncle of many. Brother-in-law of Lenore and Lyris Gift and others. The funeral service for the late Dr. Edrick Gift will take place on Thursday 15th February, 2018 at 9:30am at St Mary’s Anglican Church, Tacarigua followed by his burial at the Mucurapo Cemetery, Mucurapo, St James. For enquiries; call Clark & Battoo Limited: (868) 625-1170. To send condo-lences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online