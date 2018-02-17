Trinidad and Tobago has an ISIS cell.
JOSEPH ULRIC “SMOKEY” JOHN
JOSEPH ULRIC “SMOKEY” JOHN passed away peace-fully in Canada on January 30th, 2018. Husband of Rita John. Father of Victor Alben, Karen Villafana, Sean Taylor-John, Roderick, Sheldon and Ricardo John. Grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 3. Brother of Janet Raphael, Trevor (Adbullah) and Alston John (deceased) and the Rich-ins. Cousin of Nola Stephens and others. Father-in-law of Susan Alben, Kelly Villafana, Servine Taylor-John, Karen, Eunice and Nadine John. Uncle of Raphael’s, Richins’, John’s and others. Brother-in-law of Selwyn Raphael, Clayton, Glenda Baldwin, Brenda, Lennard, Stephen and Terrence Lewis (deceased). Funeral service for the late Joseph Ulric “Smokey” John takes place at St. Joseph R.C Church on Monday 19th February, 2018 at 11:00 am, fol-lowed by his burial at the St. Joseph R.C. CemeteryVIEIRA
