WATERMAN, ESTHER ELENA of 61 Dolphin Court, Westmoorings, Diego Martin, passed away peacefully on Monday 12th February 2018.Esther was a dedi-cated, faithful wife, and mother. She leaves to mourn her husband of over sixty one years, Herbert (Peter), her two children, Peter and Cindy, her grand children, Michael and Kristle Rebolo of the United States, and Meghan and Phoebe Lee-Waterman, her great grand children Makayla, Mariya and Mason of the United States, and her sister Leslie (Nena) Garcia along with many nephews and nieces in Venezuela and England. The funeral of the late Esther Waterman will take place on Tuesday 20th February, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., St. Finbar’s R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin. We all would miss her dearly, May She Rest In Peace. For enquiries; call Clark & Battoo Limited: (868) 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
