Credit unions have to embrace the digital age and find ways to provide services to members through more economical and efficient means, Group Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Credit Union (ECU),...
ARCHER, DAVID “ARCHIE”
ARCHER, DAVID “ARCHIE” passed away peacefully on Sat-urday 10th February, 2018. Hus-band of Elizabeth. Father of Fred, Clayton, Alix, Adam and Andrew. Grandfather of Megan, Kirsten, Keifer, Zac, TZarna, Heidi, Kaela, Chantal and David Bruce. Father-in-law of Shelly, Wendy and Wayne. Brother of Patrick, Marcia, Maurice, Stephen, Annie, Eunice and Eileen (deceased). Brother-in-law of five. Relative to the Mendoca and De Silva families. Friend to many. Funeral service took place on Tuesday 20th Feb-ruary, 2018. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
