ASSEE, VICTOR
ASSEE, VICTOR passed away peacefully on Monday 19th February, 2018. Husband of the late Jean Assee (née Francois). Father of Stuart, Kevah and John. Grandfather of Kimberley, Kevin, Danelle, Kyle, Aaron, Samantha and Christiann. Great grandfather of Kai Marie and Knox. Father-in-law of Kathy, Kurt and Judy. Brother of Gloria and the late Bar-bara. Brother-in-law of the late Peter and Ken. Funeral service for the late Victor Assee takes place at St. Ann’s R. C. Church, St. Ann’s on Friday 23rd February, 2018 at 10:00am, thence to the St. James Crematorium. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
