The youths of East Port-of-Spain have made a pact to stand up together against the police officers they maintain killed Akel “Christmas” James in cold blood.
OUDITT, RIKHI RAJ
OUDITT, RIKHI RAJ passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th February, 2018. Husband of Deborah (née Donawa). Loving father of Anika and Devin (Jessica Costa). Son of the late Ramjattan and Jane Ouditt. Brother of Rita Bachew (Ralph, dec.), Reno (dec.), Etress Maraj (James, dec), Yvonne Rampersad (Kenneth), Ralph (dec.) (Audrey), Robert, Pearl Narth (Carl), Rupert (dec.) (Nancy), Anna Shair Singh (dec) (Patrick, dec), Sita Rampersad, Leela Mohammed (Nazir), Roheet (Mary Lee), Cintra Marchong (David, dec.) and Nandrani. Son-in-law of Hollis Donawa and Gay Donawa. Brother-in-law of Rhonda Akin, Paula Chin Fong and Gail Koo. Loving uncle and great uncle of many. Funeral service for the late Rikhi Ouditt takes place at Clark & Battoo Chapel, Tragarete Road, on Thursday 22nd February, 2018 at 10:00am, followed by private cremation. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
