Together WI’s production of Eve Ensler’s 1996 theatre hit, The Vagina Monologues, brought a delightful mix of new and experienced talent to the Big Black Box stage over the weekend.
You are here
STEPHENS: CARLYLE
STEPHENS: CARLYLE age 82, re-tired Auditor, passed away peace-fully on Saturday 10th February, 2018. Son of Roderick and Enid Stephens, he is survived by his wife, Janet Stephens and his children, Michael, Margaret, Frances, John Paul and Gerard. Brother of Ena (dec.), Lancelot (dec.), Barbara (dec.), Kenwyn, Blair (dec.), Ivis (dec.), Irma, Angela, Doreen, Meleese and Cassandra. He was a devoted member of the St. Vincent de Paul and an active participant and supporter of the Santa Rosa R.C. Church, St. Charles R.C. Church and many others. Funeral mass for the late Carlyle Stephens takes place at 10:00am on Wednesday 21st February, 2018 at the Santa Rosa R.C Church, Arima thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery, POS. For further enquiries, kindly contact Lee’s Funeral Directors, St. Augustine at 663-1010 or via email at [email protected].
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online