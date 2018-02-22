Horrified after seeing their teacher robbed at gunpoint inside the school compound, Jordan Hill Presbyterian School students yesterday broke down in tears, prompting the early closure of the...
KING: VICTOR
KING: VICTOR age 76, died on Sunday 18th February 2018. Son of the late John Milton and Lou-ise King. Step Son of Doris King (deceased). Father of Hazelann Nanton. Husband of Ann Murray. Brother of Edward, Albert and George King, Harold Baptiste and Ruthann Clarke. Father in law of Richard Nanton. Grand Father of Michael, Keya, Rai and Richard Jr. Brother in law of Sandra, Merle, Erica, and Garland Clarke. Uncle of Allan, Hayden, Sonia, Michael, Kenwyne, Kenson, Sheldon (deceased), Antoinette, Sherwin, KellyAnn, Kafele, Nyesha, Najai and Kaliah. Funeral service for the late VICTOR KING takes place at 10:00 am on Monday 26th February, 2018 at St. Mary’s Anglican, Corner of Eastern Main Road and Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua thence to the Tunapuna Public Cemetery. Enquiries, Lee’s Funeral Directors, 663-1010.
